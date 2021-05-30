Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares results, live updates, main event, undercard

The defending WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney makes the third defense of his title against former multi-weight champion Jorge Linares. The pair squares off in the headliner of Matchroom Boxing fight card taking place at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, May 29, which makes it Sunday, May 30 in the UK and Australia.

Advertisements

In the co-feature Chantelle Cameron makes the first defense of her WBC super lightweight title against Melissa Hernandez. The full fight card can be found below.

Boxing fans can watch Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares live stream on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT in the US, 1 am BST in the UK and 10 am AEST. The undercard live stream video is available here, starting at 6:20 pm ET / 3:20 PT in the US, 11:20 pm BST in the UK and 8:20 am AEST in Australia.

Stay tuned with Haney vs Linares live results and updates below. To refresh click here.

Haney vs Linares results

Khalil Coe def. Nathaniel Tadd by TKO (R2 at 1:10)

Reshat Mati def. Ryan Pino by unanimous decision (60-54. 58-56, 58-56)

Ramla Ali def. Mikayla Nebel by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 60-54)

Amari Jones def. Jonathan Ryan Burrs by TKO (R1 at 2:56)

Haney vs Linares live updates

Up next is a 12-round battle between Martin Joseph Ward and Azinga Fuzile. The pair meets in the final eliminator for IBF super featherweight title.

Half way through — Martin Joseph Ward and Azinga Fuzile square off in IBF super featherweight title eliminator ? @muls96



?? https://t.co/MD0gh2QEzc pic.twitter.com/yiSrKteUCj — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) May 30, 2021

Kicking off Haney vs Linares main card live on DAZN, Khalil Coe stops Nathaniel Tadd in the second round of their encounter at light heavyweight.

A body shot ends it it round 2!



Successful pro debut by Khalil Coe ? pic.twitter.com/9lBlfFQaec — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 30, 2021

Advertisements

The third and final undercard bout also goes the distance. After six rounds Reshat Mati secures a unanimous decision against Ryan Pino. One judge scored the fight 60-54, while two other judges had it 58-56.

10-0 for the Albanian Bear. ??? pic.twitter.com/1qzaUF2QkR — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 30, 2021

The women’s featherweight bout between Ramla Ali and Mikayla Nebel goes a full six-round distance. All three judges scored the fight 60-54 in favor of Ali.

The first fight of the evening sees the win in favor of Amari Jones, who stops Jonathan Ryan Burrs at 2 minutes and 56 seconds into the first round of their super welterweight contest.

Amari Jones starts us off with a first round stoppage! ?



2 fights left on the #HaneyLinares Before the Bell livestream. Tune in: ? https://t.co/mfzweGxqQR pic.twitter.com/QTeoNSFAwC — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 29, 2021

Haney vs Linares fight card

Main Card

Devin Haney vs. Jorge Linares, 12 rounds, lightweight – Haney’s WBC lightweight title

Chantelle Cameron vs. Melissa Hernandez, 10 rounds, super lightweight – Cameron’s WBC super lightweight title

Jason Quigley vs. Shane Mosley Jr, 10 rounds, middleweight – for the WBO NABO middleweight title

Martin J. Ward vs. Azinga Fuzile, 12 rounds, super featherweight – final eliminator for IBF super featherweight title

Khalil Coe vs. Nathaniel Tadd, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Undercard

Reshat Mati vs. Ryan Pino, 6 rounds, welterweight

Ramla Ali vs. Mikayla Nebel, 6 rounds, featherweight

Amari Jones vs. Jonathan Ryan Burrs, 4 rounds, super welterweight