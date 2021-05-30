Live stream Haney vs Linares undercard

Devin Haney defends his WBC lightweight title against Jorge Linares at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday May 29, which makes it Sunday May 30 in the UK and Australia. The main card live on DAZN follows a three undercard bouts, featuring Reshat Mati up against Ryan Pino in a six-rounder at welterweight, Ramla Ali faceoff Mikayla Nebel in a six-rounder at featherweight, and Amari Jones versus Jonathan Burns in a four-rounder at super welterweight.

The live stream video is available up top (via Matchroom Boxing channel on YouTube). The start time is scheduled for 6:20 pm ET / 3:20 PT in the US, 11:20 pm BST in the UK and 8:20 am AEST in Australia.

The full fight results from the event can be found here.