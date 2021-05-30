Nordine Oubaali vs Nonito Donaire full fight video highlights

Nordine Oubaali and Nonito Donaire squared off at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday, May 29, which made it Sunday, May 30 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured the defending WBC bantamweight champion up against future hall of famer battling it out live on Showtime.

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout didn’t go the distance. Donaire put on an explosive performance to dominate and ultimately stop Oubaali in the fourth round.

Nonito Donaire vs Nordine Oubaali full fight video highlights

Oubaali vs Donaire fight.

Nonito Donaire showing that even at his age, they don't call him the @filipinoflash for nothing! #OubaaliDonaire pic.twitter.com/xtsBvPH98I — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) May 30, 2021

Nordine Oubaali ring walk.

Nonito Donaire walkout.

With the win Nonito Donaire becomes a new WBC bantamweight titleholder and updates his record to 41-6, 27 KOs. Furthermore, he becomes a three-time world champion and the oldest champion at 118 pounds.

Nordine Oubaali suffers the first defeat in his professional boxing career and loses the belt in his third defense. He drops to 17-1, 12 KOs.

