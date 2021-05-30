Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Boxing

Nordine Oubaali vs Nonito Donaire full fight video highlights

Newswire

Donaire claims WBC bantamweight title to become oldest champion at 118

Nordine Oubaali and Nonito Donaire squared off at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday, May 29, which made it Sunday, May 30 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured the defending WBC bantamweight champion up against future hall of famer battling it out live on Showtime.

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout didn’t go the distance. Donaire put on an explosive performance to dominate and ultimately stop Oubaali in the fourth round.

Check out the full fight video highlights below and up top.

Nonito Donaire vs Nordine Oubaali full fight video highlights

Oubaali vs Donaire fight.

Nordine Oubaali ring walk.

Nonito Donaire walkout.

With the win Nonito Donaire becomes a new WBC bantamweight titleholder and updates his record to 41-6, 27 KOs. Furthermore, he becomes a three-time world champion and the oldest champion at 118 pounds.

Nordine Oubaali suffers the first defeat in his professional boxing career and loses the belt in his third defense. He drops to 17-1, 12 KOs.

The full fight results from Oubaali vs Donaire card can be found here.

Boxing

Related

