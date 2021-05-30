Oubaali vs Donaire results, live updates, full fight card

Nordine Oubaali defends his WBC bantamweight title against future hall of famer Nonito Donaire on Saturday, May 29, which makes it Sunday, May 30 in the UK and Australia. The 12-round contest headlines the PBC boxing fight card taking place at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA

In the co-main event Subriel Matias and Batyrzhan Jukembayev square off in 12-round IBF super lightweight title eliminator. Kicking off the action Gary Antuanne Russell and Jovanie Santiago do 10-round battle also at super lightweight. The full fight card can be found below.

Boxing fans can watch Nordine Oubaali vs Nonito Donaire live stream on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT in the US, 3 am BST in the UK and 12 pm AEST in Australia.

Stay tuned with Oubaali vs Donaire live results and updates below. To refresh click here.

Oubaali vs Donaire results

Nordine Oubaali def. Nordine Oubaali by TKO (R4 at 2:12) | Watch highlights

Subriel Matias def. Batyrzhan Jukembayev by RTD (R8 at 3:00) | Watch highlights

Gary Antuanne Russell def. Jovanie Santiago by RTD (R6 at 3:00)

Alejandro Barrios def. Juan Gabriel Medina by KO (R2)

Kevin Johnson def. Luis Salazar by KO (R8)

Atif Oberlton def. Larry Pryor by KO (R3)

Rey Diaz def. Sergio Gonzalez def. by unanimous decision (38-37, 38-37, 38-37)

Oubaali vs Donaire live updates

A new champion is crowned. Nonito Donaire stops Nordine Oubaali in the fourh round to become a three-time world champion and the oldest bantamweight titleholder.

The onslaught started in RD3 and ended in RD4. @filipinoflash makes history becoming a 3x Bantamweight World Champion ???! #OubaaliDonaire pic.twitter.com/e5wUExzUnA — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) May 30, 2021

The 12-round co-main event contest doesn’t go the distance. Subriel Matias takes the win against Batyrzhan Jukembayev via eighth-round RTD.

The co-feature between Subriel Matias and Batyrzhan Jukembayev features some fireworks. The pair meets in IBF super lightweight title eliminator.

#OubaaliDonaire co-feature ?



Subriel Matias and Batyrzhan Jukembayev square off in IBF super lightweight title eliminatorpic.twitter.com/uClRoCgP62 — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) May 30, 2021

Gary Antuanne Russell put on a solid performance to secure the win against Jovanie Santiago via sixth-round retirement. Check out the highlights below.

Gary Antuanne Russell and Jovanie Santiago kick off the show.

The final fight on the undercard ends early. Alejandro Barrios stops Juan Gabriel Medina in Round 2 of their scheduled for eight bantamweight matchup.

Kevin Johnson stops Luis Salazar in the eighth and final round of their super lightweight contest.

Atif Oberlton stops Larry Pryor in the third round of their scheduled for six light heavyweight matchup.

The first fight of the evening goes a full distance. Rey Diaz scores a unanimous decision against fellow-super featherweight Sergio Gonzalez, with all three judges scoring the fight 38-37.

Oubaali vs Donaire fight card

Main Card (live on Showtime)

Nordine Oubaali vs Nonito Donaire, 12 rounds, bantamweight – Oubaali’s WBC Bantamweight title

Subriel Matias vs. Batyrzhan Jukembayev, 12 rounds, super lightweight – IBF super lightweight title eliminator

Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Jovanie Santiago, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Undercard (non-televised)

Alejandro Barrios vs. Juan Gabriel Medina, 8 rounds, bantamweight

Luis Salazar vs. Kevin Johnson, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Atif Oberlton vs. Larry Pryor, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Rey Diaz vs. Sergio Gonzalez, 4 rounds, super featherweight