Subriel Matias dominates Batyrzhan Jukembayev to win world title eliminator (video)

Subriel Matias earned his shot at IBF super lightweight title with the win against Batyrzhan Jukembayev. The pair squared off in the co-feature to Oubaali vs Donaire live on Showtime from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday, May 29 (Sunday, May 30 AEST).

The scheduled for twelve rounds bout ended prior to the final bell. After dropping Jukembayev in the fourth, Matias continued domination to ultimately take the win via eighth-round RTD. Check out the fight highlights below and up top.

#OubaaliDonaire co-feature ? Subriel Matias and Batyrzhan Jukembayev square off in IBF super lightweight title eliminatorpic.twitter.com/uClRoCgP62 — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) May 30, 2021

The full results from Oubaali vs Donaire fight card can be found here.