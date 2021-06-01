Jordi Requejo vs Christian Berthely rebooked for VBS 3 – WKN super welterweight title fight

Jordi Requejo and Christian Berthely received a new date for their championship showdown. The pair will square off in the headliner of Villejuif Boxing Show 3 in Villejuif, France on Saturday, July 10. The contest features the defending World Kickboxing Network super welterweight champion up against challenger in a five-round matchup under oriental rules.

Requejo and Berthely were first set to battle it out at Boxing Fighters System 2 in Nimes, France in March 2020. The event was cancelled due to pandemic. Berthely was then expected to compete for WKN kickboxing gold at the rescheduled for this Saturday (June 5) BFS 2, that has once again been postponed due to the same reason.

Champion from Spain Jordi Requejo claimed WKN World super welterweight title via first-round TKO due broken leg against Stefan Meszaros in May 2019. In his previous appearance inside the ring in May the same year he went a three-round distance in a non-title bout with Mickael Pignolo, that ended in a draw.

Representative of the country-host Christian Berthely holds WKN Intercontinental super welterweight title. He last fought in March 2019, when he scored a unanimous decision against Altynbek Zhunusov to retain his belt, which he earned via first-round KO against Nordine Saidane in November 2016.

The co-main event at VBS 3 will see French Christelle Barbot up against Katarzyna Jaworska of Poland in the women’s kickboxing battle for WKN European lightweight title. Among the undercard bouts Benjamin Gerbet meets Madicke Kamar, and Amine Kebir takes on Cyril Cereyon.

The event will also see the contests in pankration and boxing, and a series of amateur matchups. The current fight card can be found below.

VBS 3 fight card

Jordi Requejo vs. Christian Berthely – Requejo’s WKN World super welterweight title, oriental rules, 5×3

Christelle Barbot vs. Katarzyna Jaworska – vacant WKN European women’s lightweight title, oriental rules, 5×2

Benjamin Gerbet vs. Madicke Kamara, oriental rules, 3×3

Amine Kebir vs. Cyril Cereyon, oriental rules, 3×3

Philippe Lony vs. Selim Mahdadi, Pankration, 2×5

Elsa Hemat vs. TBA, boxing, 4×3