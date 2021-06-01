Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Search
Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Boxing

Mayweather vs Paul Australia time, date and how to watch – all states and territories

Newswire
Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul
Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul

Boxing great Floyd Mayweather faces YouTuber Logan Paul live on PPV

Undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather squares off against YouTuber Logan Paul at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. The date when the exhibition matchup airs live in Australia is Sunday, June 7. Fans can watch the event live on pay-per-view.

Advertisements

Preceding the main event, light heavyweights Jean Pascal and Badou Jack square off in the rematch. Also on the card, Jarrett Hurd goes up against Luis Arias at super welterweight. Kicking off the action live on PPV, former NFL star Chad Johnson makes his ring debut in an exhibition bout against Brian Maxwell.

The full Mayweather vs Paul undercard can be found below.

How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul in Australia, date, time and PPV cost

Fans in Australia can watch Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul live on Main Event via Foxtel. The date and start time is scheduled for Monday, June 7 at 10 am AEST. The PPV price is $49.95.

Replay is on Tuesday, June 8 at 6 am AEST, 12 pm AEST and 6 pm AEST.

Mayweather vs Paul time in Brisbane, Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne and Sydney (AEST)

Mayweather vs Paul start time in Brisbane, QLD, Canberra, ACT, Melbourne, VIC, Sydney, NSW and Hobart, Tasmania is scheduled for Monday, June 7 at 10 am AEST.

Mayweather vs Paul Adelaide and Darwin time (ACST)

Mayweather vs Paul start time in Adelaide, SA and Darwin, NT is scheduled for Monday, June 7 at 9:30 am ACST.

Mayweather vs Paul Perth time (AWST)

Mayweather vs Paul Perth time is scheduled for Monday, June 7 at 8 am AWST.

Mayweather vs Paul start time on Christmas Island (CXT)

Mayweather vs Paul start time on Christmas Island is set for Monday, June 7 at 7 am CXT.

Mayweather vs Paul card (live on PPV)

  • Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul, exhibition
  • Jean Pascal vs. Badou Jack, 12 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Jarrett Hurd vs. Luis Arias, 10 rounds, super welterweight
  • Chad Johnson vs. Brian Maxwell, exhibition

Mayweather vs Paul undercard (non-televised)

  • Jean Torres vs. Zack Kuhn, 8 rounds, super lightweight
  • Adrian Benton vs. Pedro Cruz, 4 rounds, lightweight
  • Micky Scala vs. Adam Ramirez, 4 rounds, super welterweight
  • Viddal Riley vs. Quintell Thompson, 6 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Jalil Hackett vs. Angelo Diaz, 4 rounds, welterweight
  • Dorian Khan Jr vs. Jonathan Conde, 4 rounds, super featherweight
Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch DAZN boxing live stream
Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream

Latest

Fight Schedule

UFC Vegas 28: Rozenstruik vs Sakai

June 05, 2021

MMA

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul

June 06, 2021

Boxing

Bellator 260: Lima vs Amosov

June 11, 2021

MMA

Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr

June 19, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097