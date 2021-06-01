Mayweather vs Paul Australia time, date and how to watch – all states and territories

Undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather squares off against YouTuber Logan Paul at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. The date when the exhibition matchup airs live in Australia is Sunday, June 7. Fans can watch the event live on pay-per-view.

Preceding the main event, light heavyweights Jean Pascal and Badou Jack square off in the rematch. Also on the card, Jarrett Hurd goes up against Luis Arias at super welterweight. Kicking off the action live on PPV, former NFL star Chad Johnson makes his ring debut in an exhibition bout against Brian Maxwell.

The full Mayweather vs Paul undercard can be found below.

How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul in Australia, date, time and PPV cost

Fans in Australia can watch Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul live on Main Event via Foxtel. The date and start time is scheduled for Monday, June 7 at 10 am AEST. The PPV price is $49.95.

Replay is on Tuesday, June 8 at 6 am AEST, 12 pm AEST and 6 pm AEST.

Mayweather vs Paul time in Brisbane, Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne and Sydney (AEST)

Mayweather vs Paul start time in Brisbane, QLD, Canberra, ACT, Melbourne, VIC, Sydney, NSW and Hobart, Tasmania is scheduled for Monday, June 7 at 10 am AEST.

Mayweather vs Paul Adelaide and Darwin time (ACST)

Mayweather vs Paul start time in Adelaide, SA and Darwin, NT is scheduled for Monday, June 7 at 9:30 am ACST.

Mayweather vs Paul Perth time (AWST)

Mayweather vs Paul Perth time is scheduled for Monday, June 7 at 8 am AWST.

Mayweather vs Paul start time on Christmas Island (CXT)

Mayweather vs Paul start time on Christmas Island is set for Monday, June 7 at 7 am CXT.

Mayweather vs Paul card (live on PPV)

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul, exhibition

Jean Pascal vs. Badou Jack, 12 rounds, light heavyweight

Jarrett Hurd vs. Luis Arias, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Chad Johnson vs. Brian Maxwell, exhibition

Mayweather vs Paul undercard (non-televised)

Jean Torres vs. Zack Kuhn, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Adrian Benton vs. Pedro Cruz, 4 rounds, lightweight

Micky Scala vs. Adam Ramirez, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Viddal Riley vs. Quintell Thompson, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

Jalil Hackett vs. Angelo Diaz, 4 rounds, welterweight

Dorian Khan Jr vs. Jonathan Conde, 4 rounds, super featherweight