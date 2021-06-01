Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Search
Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Kickboxing

Mohamed Galaoui vs Matej Trcka for WKN super lightweight title set for July 10

Parviz Iskenderov
Mohamed Galaoui
Mohamed Galaoui | Facebook/momotek.officielle

Tek Fight 4 in Meaux, France

Tunisian-French Mohamed Galaoui and Czech Matej Trcka will battle it out for World Kickboxing Network super lightweight title on July 10. The pair will square off in the headliner of Tek Fight 4 taking place in Meaux, which a commune in northeast of Paris.

Advertisements

The representative of the country-host Galaoui is riding the three-win streak. In his previous bout in February 2020 he secured a unanimous decision against Sadiq Afdali. Prior to that he KO’d Somyot Koonnam in the first-round and earned a UD against Andres Santos. Earlier in his career Galaoui held WAKO 67 kg and 64.5 kg titles and ISKA European 63.5 kg belts. He is now looking to claimed a prestigious WKN gold.

Czech fighter Trcka held European and national titles. He also came second at the IFMA Muay Thai Worlds 2018.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedKickboxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Watch DAZN boxing live stream

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream

Latest

Fight Schedule

UFC Vegas 28: Rozenstruik vs Sakai

June 05, 2021

MMA

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul

June 06, 2021

Boxing

Bellator 260: Lima vs Amosov

June 11, 2021

MMA

Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr

June 19, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097