Mohamed Galaoui vs Matej Trcka for WKN super lightweight title set for July 10

Tunisian-French Mohamed Galaoui and Czech Matej Trcka will battle it out for World Kickboxing Network super lightweight title on July 10. The pair will square off in the headliner of Tek Fight 4 taking place in Meaux, which a commune in northeast of Paris.

The representative of the country-host Galaoui is riding the three-win streak. In his previous bout in February 2020 he secured a unanimous decision against Sadiq Afdali. Prior to that he KO’d Somyot Koonnam in the first-round and earned a UD against Andres Santos. Earlier in his career Galaoui held WAKO 67 kg and 64.5 kg titles and ISKA European 63.5 kg belts. He is now looking to claimed a prestigious WKN gold.

Czech fighter Trcka held European and national titles. He also came second at the IFMA Muay Thai Worlds 2018.