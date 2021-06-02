Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Boxing

Full house allowed at Top Rank events in June, including Lomachenko vs Nakatani

Newswire
Top Rank Boxing events in June 2021
Top Rank Boxing events in June 2021

Almost 16 months since Tyson Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder in front of a sold-out Las Vegas crowd, Top Rank, in accordance with Nevada regulations, returns to full capacity with June’s trio of events at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

The three-week run commences Saturday, June 12 with former featherweight world champion Shakur Stevenson (15-0, 8 KOs), who will fight Namibian contender Jeremiah Nakathila (21-1, 17 KOs) for the vacant WBO interim junior lightweight world title. In the 10-round junior welterweight co-feature, former two-weight world champion Jose Pedraza (28-3, 13 KOs) fights the undefeated Julian Rodriguez (21-0, 14 KOs).

One week later, WBA/IBF bantamweight world champion Naoya Inoue (20-0, 17 KOs) defends his world titles against mandatory challenger Michael Dasmarinas (30-2-1, 20 KOs). Mikaela Mayer (14-0, 5 KOs) makes the first defense of her WBO female junior lightweight world title against Erica Farias (26-4, 10 KOs). NABF featherweight champion Adam Lopez (15-2, 6 KOs) takes on former junior featherweight world champion Isaac Dogboe (21-2, 15 KOs) in a 10-rounder.

The action concludes June 26, as former pound-for-pound king Vasiliy Lomachenko (14-2, 10 KOs) fights hard-charging Japanese contender Masayoshi Nakatani (19-1, 13 KOs) in a 12-round lightweight bout. Former middleweight world champion Rob Brant (26-2, 18 KOs) battles the unbeaten Janibek Alimkhanuly (9-0, 5 KOs) in a 10-round showdown.

Tickets for all three events are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting Etix.com. Other fans, not attending the events at the venue, can watch the fights live stream on ESPN+.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

