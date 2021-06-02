GAMMA European MMA Championship 2021 in Lamia, Greece

Greece’s iconic city of Lamia, is set to host the GAMMA European Senior MMA Championship from 29th September to 3rd October. The event will bring together male and female athletes from GAMMA’s European National Federations to compete in 16 weight classes in two divisions over five days of competition. The divisions will be MMA and newly added Striking MMA.

The GAMMA European Senior MMA Championship was originally scheduled to be held in Prague but because of continuing restrictions as a result of COVID-19, the decision was taken to re-locate the competition to Lamia.

“We had high confidence in our partners in Prague but GAMMA had to move decisively to ensure that our athletes from Europe had the opportunity to compete at the continental level in 2021. We are very pleased to have a strong partner in the Hellenic Wrestling Federation ready to step up and organise our first European Championship” said GAMMA President Alexander Engelhardt.

Hellenic Wrestling Federation President Stergios Leonakis said, “We know that athletes have been itching for competition and with the approval from the Sport Ministry of Greece, we are glad to be able to support the mixed martial arts community in these trying times. We are confident of hosting a safe and successful event for all participating athletes and officials through our collaboration with the municipality of Lamia and prefecture of Fthiotida.”

The new dates and venue for the GAMMA European Senior MMA Championship do not affect the staging of GAMMA’s Asian Championship which will be held from 21 to 26 July in Kyrgyzstan as originally scheduled.