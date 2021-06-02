Kayla Harrison vs Cindy Dandois tops PFL 6 fight card on June 25

The headline-bout featuring Kayla Harrison up against Cindy Dandois, as well as the full fight card has been announced for PFL 6 scheduled for May 25. MMA event airs live in primetime across ESPN networks from Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, NJ.

Advertisements

Undefeated Kayla Harrison (9-0) is coming off the win via first-round TKO against Mariana Morais at PFL 3 in May. Prior to that she stopped Courtney King in Round 2 at Invicta FC 43 and made successful featherweight debut.

Cindy Dandois (16-5) was in action at the same event in May, when she dropped a unanimous decision against Kaitlin Young. Before that she secured four wins in a row, including a pair of submissions against Eleni Mytilinaki and Bethany Christensen.

Among other bouts featured on the card Fabricio Werdum faces Brandon Sayles, Denis Goltsov takes on Mohammed Usman, and Ali Isaev meets Renan Ferreira. The full PFL 6 fight card can be found below.

“There were a lot of exciting knockouts that took place during PFL 3 for the heavyweight and women’s lightweight divisions and as the Regular Season concludes, all these fighters will be looking for an early stoppage to secure their spots in the playoffs,” said PFL President of Fighter Operations, Ray Sefo. “Many of our world class athletes can still qualify for the PFL playoffs but just about all of they are facing a win or go home scenario. I can’t wait to watch what happens next on June 25.”

MMA fans can watch PFL 6: Harrison vs Dandois live on ESPN 2 and live stream on ESPN Plus. The main card start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT, following the preliminary card kicking off at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT.

PFL 6 fight card

ESPN2, ESPN Deportes Card

Kayla Harrison vs. Cindy Dandois

Ali Isaev vs. Renan Ferreira

Denis Goltsov vs. Mohammed Usman

Fabricio Werdum vs. Brandon Sayles

ESPN+ Card

Bruno Cappelozza vs. Muhammed Dereese

Larissa Pacheco vs. Olena Kolesnyk

Genah Fabian vs. Julija Pajic

Ante Delija vs. Hatef Moeil

Taylor Guardado vs. Laura Sanchez

Kaitlin Young vs. Mariana Morais