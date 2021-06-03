Chris Colbert faces Yuriorkis Gamboa on July 3 in Carson, tickets info

Unbeaten Chris Colbert defends his interim WBA super featherweight title against former unified WBA and IBF featherweight champion Yuriorkis Gamboa on Saturday, July 3. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds bout headlining the fight card taking place at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA. Boxing fans can watch the fight live on Showtime.

Colbert (15-0-0, 6 KOs) last fought in December 2020 when he retained his title via eleventh-round TKO against Jaime Arboleda. In January the same year he scored a unanimous decision against Jezreel Corrales and took the belt.

Gamboa (30-4-0, 18 KOs) was in action in November 2020 when he dropped a unanimous decision against the reigning WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney. In December 2019 he was stopped by Gervonta Davis in Round 12 of their WBA lightweight title bout. His most recent win goes back to July 2019 when he KO’d Roman Martinez in the second round.

Tickets for Colbert vs Gamboa showdown are on sale via axs.com (as per announcement sent out by the promotion). Tickets priced from $50.

The rest if fight card is expected to be announced shortly.