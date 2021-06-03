Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Search
Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Boxing

Stevenson vs Nakathila undercard: Xander Zayas faces Larry Fryers, plus more

Newswire
Stevenson vs Nakathila undercard
Stevenson vs Nakathila undercard

Full Top Rank Boxing fight card set for June 12 live on ESPN and ESPN+

The leader of Puerto Rico’s new wave, 18-year-old welterweight Xander Zayas, is not wasting time. Zayas, who scored one-sided victories in February and April, returns Saturday, June 12 in a six-rounder against “Lethal” Larry Fryers at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on the undercard of the WBO interim junior lightweight title bout between Shakur Stevenson and Jeremiah Nakathila.

Advertisements

In his first bout in more than 18 months, Toledo-born junior lightweight Tyler McCreary hopes to get back on the winning track against veteran spoiler Manuel Rey Rojas in an eight-rounder.

Boxing fans can watch Stevenson vs Nakathila live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and live stream on ESPN+ in the US, starting at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The undercard airs live and exclusive on ESPN+ at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT.

Born in San Juan and now residing in South Florida, Zayas (8-0, 6 KOs) won 11 national titles as an amateur and has five first-round knockouts since turning pro shortly after his 17th birthday in October 2019. He has stepped up the competition in 2021, shutting out James Martin over six rounds in February and knocking out Demarcus Layton in 56 seconds in April on the Emanuel Navarrete-Christopher Diaz undercard.

Fryers (11-3, 4 KOs), an Irishman who now calls New York home, is a five-year pro. Last June, he dropped an eight-round decision to undefeated prospect John Bauza inside the MGM Grand Las Vegas Bubble.

McCreary (16-1-1, 7 KOs) last fought in November 2019 in a co-feature bout against former two-weight world champion Carl “The Jackal” Frampton, but he was dropped twice en route to a one-sided decision defeat. He made his Top Rank debut in March 2019 and looks to turn the page against Rojas (20-5, 6 KOs), a native of Dallas, Texas, who lost a competitive decision to Toledo native and junior lightweight contender Albert Bell in April.

In other Stevenson vs Nakathila undercard bouts

Advertisements

Puerto Rican junior welterweight prospect John “El Terrible” Bauza (14-0, 5 KOs) returns in an eight-rounder versus Christon Edwards (12-2, 6 KOs), a Houston native who has won six in a row.

In a battle of undefeated junior lightweights scheduled for six rounds, Bryan Lua (7-0, 3 KOs), a Robert Garcia-trained prospect from California’s Central Valley, will face Puerto Rico’s Frevian Gonzalez (4-0, 1 KO). Gonzalez and Lua each notched a pair of victories last year inside the MGM Grand Las Vegas Bubble.

Middleweight phenom Troy “Transformer” Isley (1-0), who shut out Bryant Costello in his pro debut in February, is back in a four-rounder against Philadelphia’s LaQuan Evans (4-1, 2 KOs), who has won three straight dating back to 2019.

Kasir “Mazzi” Goldston (2-0, 1 KO), an 18-year-old former U.S. amateur star from Albany, New York, will make his 2021 debut against Michigan native Maurice Anthony (3-1, 3 KOs) in a four-round welterweight tilt.

Welterweight prospect Jahi Tucker (3-0, 2 KOs), who hopes to follow promotional stablemates Jamel Herring and Joe Smith Jr. and become the next world champion from Long Island, will fight Ysrael Barboza (3-1-1, 3 KOs) in a four-rounder. Tucker turned heads in his last bout with a body shot knockout over Eric Rodriguez.

Stevenson vs Nakathila fight card

The full Stevenson vs Nakathila fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

  • Shakur Stevenson vs. Jeremiah Nakathila, 12 rounds, junior lightweight – WBO interim junior lightweight title
  • Jose Pedraza vs. Julian Rodriguez, 10 rounds, junior welterweight

Undercard

  • Xander Zayas vs. Larry Fryers, 6 rounds, welterweight
  • Tyler McCreary vs. Manuel Rey Rojas, 8 rounds, junior lightweight
  • John Bauza vs. Christon Edwards, 8 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Bryan Lua vs. Frevian Gonzalez, 6 rounds, junior lightweights
  • Troy Isley vs. LaQuan Evans, 4 rounds, middleweight
  • Kasir Goldston vs. Maurice Anthony, 4 rounds, welterweight
  • Jahi Tucker vs. Ysrael Barboza, 4 rounds, welterweight
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch DAZN boxing live stream
Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream

Latest

Fight Schedule

UFC Vegas 28: Rozenstruik vs Sakai

June 05, 2021

MMA

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul

June 06, 2021

Boxing

Bellator 260: Lima vs Amosov

June 11, 2021

MMA

Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr

June 19, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097