Bellator 260 fight card finalized for June 11, Lima vs Amosov headlines live on Showtime

The full fight card has been confirmed for Bellator 260: Lima vs Amosov scheduled for June 11 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. MMA event features eleven bouts with welterweight title contested in the headliner of the show.
Douglas Lima (32-8) defends his 170-pound belt against ranked No.1 contender Yaroslav Amosov (25-0) on the top of the fight-bill live on Showtime. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.
The co-main event is a 175-pound catchweight battle between Paul Daley (43-17-2) and Jason Jackson (14-4). Also on the main card Aaron Pico (7-3) faces Aiden Lee (9-4) at featherweight, Vanessa Porto (22-9) takes on Ilara Joanne (9-5) ay 128-pound catchweight and Demarques Jackson (11-5) squares off against Mark Lemminger (11-3) at welterweight. The complete lineup can be found below.
MMA fans can watch Bellator 260: Lima vs Amosov live on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The preliminary card kicks off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT on YouTube and Pluto TV.
Bellator 260 fight card
Main Card
Douglas Lima vs. Yaroslav Amosov – Lima’s welterweight title
Paul Daley vs. Jason Jackson
Aaron Pico vs. Aiden Lee
Vanessa Porto vs. Ilara Joanne
Demarques Jackson vs. Mark Lemminger
Undercard
Kyle Crutchmer vs. Levan Chokheli
Tywan Claxton vs. Justin Gonzales
Nick Newell vs. Bobby King
Lucas Brennan vs. Matthew Skibicki
Amanda Bell vs. Marina Mokhnatkina
Alex Polizzi vs. Gustavo Trujillo