Search
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
MMA

Bellator 260 fight card finalized for June 11, Lima vs Amosov headlines live on Showtime

Parviz Iskenderov
Bellator 260: Lima vs Amosov
Bellator 260: Lima vs Amosov

Bellator 260: Lima vs Amosov

The full fight card has been confirmed for Bellator 260: Lima vs Amosov scheduled for June 11 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. MMA event features eleven bouts with welterweight title contested in the headliner of the show.

Advertisements

Douglas Lima (32-8) defends his 170-pound belt against ranked No.1 contender Yaroslav Amosov (25-0) on the top of the fight-bill live on Showtime. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

The co-main event is a 175-pound catchweight battle between Paul Daley (43-17-2) and Jason Jackson (14-4). Also on the main card Aaron Pico (7-3) faces Aiden Lee (9-4) at featherweight, Vanessa Porto (22-9) takes on Ilara Joanne (9-5) ay 128-pound catchweight and Demarques Jackson (11-5) squares off against Mark Lemminger (11-3) at welterweight. The complete lineup can be found below.

MMA fans can watch Bellator 260: Lima vs Amosov live on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The preliminary card kicks off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT on YouTube and Pluto TV.

Bellator 260 fight card

Main Card

Douglas Lima vs. Yaroslav Amosov – Lima’s welterweight title

Paul Daley vs. Jason Jackson

Aaron Pico vs. Aiden Lee

Vanessa Porto vs. Ilara Joanne

Demarques Jackson vs. Mark Lemminger

Undercard

Kyle Crutchmer vs. Levan Chokheli

Tywan Claxton vs. Justin Gonzales

Nick Newell vs. Bobby King

Lucas Brennan vs. Matthew Skibicki

Amanda Bell vs. Marina Mokhnatkina

Alex Polizzi vs. Gustavo Trujillo

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
Latest NewsMMA

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch DAZN boxing live stream
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus

Latest

Fight Schedule

UFC Vegas 28: Rozenstruik vs Sakai

June 05, 2021

MMA

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul

June 06, 2021

Boxing

Bellator 260: Lima vs Amosov

June 11, 2021

MMA

Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr

June 19, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097