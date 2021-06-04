Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Boxing

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul weigh-in live stream video

Newswire
Boxing great Floyd Mayweather and YouTuber Logan Paul square off in an exhibition matchup headlining Showtime PPV action from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL on Sunday, June 6, which makes it Monday June 7 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes will step on the scales to make it official.

Mayweather vs Paul Australia time, date and how to watch – all states and territories

Mayweather vs Paul weigh-in ceremony is scheduled for Saturday June 5, which makes it Sunday June 6 in Australia. The start time is scheduled for 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT in the US, 10 pm BST in the UK and 7 am AEST in Australia. The live stream is available on top.

The full fight card can be found here.

BoxingLatest NewsVideo

