Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul weigh-in live stream video

Boxing great Floyd Mayweather and YouTuber Logan Paul square off in an exhibition matchup headlining Showtime PPV action from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL on Sunday, June 6, which makes it Monday June 7 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes will step on the scales to make it official.

Mayweather vs Paul weigh-in ceremony is scheduled for Saturday June 5, which makes it Sunday June 6 in Australia. The start time is scheduled for 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT in the US, 10 pm BST in the UK and 7 am AEST in Australia. The live stream is available on top.

The full fight card can be found here.