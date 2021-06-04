Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Boxing

Jean Pascal vs Badou Jack 2 canceled after failed drug test

Parviz Iskenderov
Badou Jack
Badou Jack | Mayweather Promotions

Dervin Colina steps in on a short notice

The light heavyweight rematch between Jean Pascal and Badou Jack will no longer serve as the co-feature to Mayweather vs Paul on Sunday June 6 live on Showtime PPV from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. The winner of their first bout failed a drug test ahead of this Sunday’s showdown, and was replaced by Dervin Colina.

“Colina replaces Jean Pascal, who was originally slated to face Jack before failing a pre-fight drug test,” reads the announcement sent out by the promotion.

Jack (22-3-3, 13 KOs) last fought in November 2020 when he scored a unanimous decision against Blake McKernan. In December 2019 former world champion from Sweden faced Pascal, who took the win by split decision.

Colina (15-0, 13 KOs) was in action in February when he KO’d Wilman Contreras and secured his sixth win via stoppage in a row. Before that he defeated Orlando de Jesus Estrada, Fidel Monterrosa Munoz among others. The Colombian boxer will be making his first appearance inside the ring outside of his home country.

Badou Jack vs Dervin Colina is scheduled for ten rounds at light heavyweight.

Mayweather vs Paul Australia time, date and how to watch – all states and territories

The updated Mayweather vs Paul PPV card looks as the following:

  • Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul, exhibition
  • Badou Jack vs. Dervin Colina, 10 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Jarrett Hurd vs. Luis Arias, 10 rounds, super welterweight
  • Chad Johnson vs. Brian Maxwell, exhibition
BoxingFeaturedLatest News

