Paul Gallen vs Justis Huni live stream, start time and PPV cost

NRL star turned boxer Paul Gallen takes on fellow-heavyweight Justis Huni on Wednesday, June 16. The pair squares off in a ten-round matchup, headlining the fight card at ICC Sydney. The event, titled “Termination Day”, airs live on pay-per-view.

Advertisements

Unbeaten Paul Gallen (11-0-1, 6 KOs) last fought in April when he knocked out Lucas Browne in the first round. In December 2020 he went a six-round distance with K-1 kickboxing and MMA legend Mark Hunt and earned a unanimous decision.

Undefeated Justis Huni (4-0. 3 KOs) was in action in May, when he secured a unanimous decision against Christian Ndzie Tsoye after ten rounds. Prior to that the 2019 World Championships bronze medalist stopped Jack Maris, Arsene Fosso and Faiga Opelu.

Among Gallen vs Huni undercard bouts, Issac Hardman and Emmanuel Carlos meet in a ten-rounder with IBF Pan Pacific and WBO Oriental middleweight titles on the line. As well, Sam Goodman faces off Nort Beauchamp in a ten-rounder at featherweight, and Andrei Mikhailovich goes up against Alex Hanan in an eight-rounder at super welterweight. The lineup can be found below.

How to watch Paul Gallen vs Justis Huni

Boxing fans can watch Paul Gallen vs Justis Huni live stream on Kayo. The start time is scheduled for Wednesday, June 16 at 7 pm AEST / 5 pm AWST. The PPV price is $59.95.

Gallen vs Huni PPV tickets go on sale on Wednesday, June 9. More information and how to purchase can be found on the broadcast page.

Gallen vs Huni fight card

Paul Gallen vs. Justis Huni, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Issac Hardman vs. Emmanuel Carlos, 10 rounds, middleweight – for IBF Pan Pacific middleweight title, WBO Oriental middleweight title

Sam Goodman vs. Nort Beauchamp, 10 rounds, featherweight

Andrei Mikhailovich vs. Alex Hanan, 8 rounds, super welterweight