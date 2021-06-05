Lee McGregor and Tursynbay Kulakhmet return at MTK Fight Night on July 10 in Almaty

Unbeaten sensations Tursynbay Kulakhmet and Lee McGregor return to action on Saturday, July 10 at MTK Fight Night in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The event will be broadcast on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank in the US, on SportTimeKZ in Kazakhstan, and on IFL TV for the rest of the world.

Kulakhmet (3-0, 2 KOs) has risen through the ranks at a rapid speed since making his professional debut last August, with the Kazakh star back following his impressive first round knockout win over Heber Rondon in April, retaining his WBC International super-welterweight title in the process.

It was equally as devastating a performance from McGregor (10-0, 8 KOs) last time out, with the Edinburgh hero blasting out Karim Guerfi inside one round in March to add the European bantamweight title to his British and Commonwealth belts.

Opponents will be announced soon for those two respective bouts, joining a packed card that also features unbeaten Sultan Zaurbek (10-0, 7 KOs) stepping up in competition to take on former IBF European super-featherweight champion Ronnie Clark (21-4-2, 10 KOs).

Rounding up the main card, undefeated pair Talgat Shayken (4-0, 2 KOs) and Nurtas Azhbenov (11-0, 4 KOs) return.

The undercard features some of Kazakhstan’s best up and coming talent, including Ray Seitzhanov (6-0, 3 KOs), Ali Baloyev (10-0, 7 KOs), Abay Tolesh (8-1, 5 KOs), Rakhat Seitzhan (5-0, 3 KOs), Aidos Medet (6-0, 4 KOs), Bagdat Uaydayev (5-0, 1 KO), Nurdos Tolebay (5-0, 3 KOs), and more.

Head of MTK Kazakhstan Askar Salikbayev said: “We are proud to be back in Kazakhstan with a star-studded show next month. We’ve seen Tursynbay Kulakhmet shine in the UK and Dubai during his last two fights, and now we’re delighted that he’s got a huge homecoming in Kazakhstan.

“It’s an honour to have Lee McGregor on the card too. We’ve seen him produce some incredible performances during his career so far, and we’re extremely excited to have him showcase his skills here in Kazakhstan.

“The fight between Sultan Zaurbek and Ronnie Clark is bound to produce fireworks from the first bell, and then we have superb fighters like Talgat Shayken and Nurtas Azhbenov on the card too, so we can’t wait to be back.”