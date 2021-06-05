Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream

Boxing

Preview Top Rank Certified: Shakur Stevenson (video)

Newswire
Top Rank Certified: Shakur Stevenson Premieres Sunday on ESPN2

Shakur Stevenson promises a fistic tour de force when he enters the ring against Namibian contender Jeremiah Nakathila for the WBO interim junior lightweight title next Saturday, June 12. The contest headlines the Top Rank Boxing fight card live The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Before fight week kicks off, “Top Rank Certified: Shakur Stevenson” premieres Sunday, June 6 on ESPN2 at 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT. The 30-minute program – an intimate sit-down conversation – provides viewers a glimpse at the ultra-competitive mentality of Stevenson, a former featherweight world champion and 2016 Olympic silver medalist from Newark, New Jersey.

Stevenson (15-0, 8 KOs) discusses his career goals, in-the-ring development, and the brutal sting of losing a controversial decision in the 2016 Olympic gold medal match to Cuban standout (and current Top Rank promotional stablemate) Robeisy Ramirez.

“When I lost in that Olympics, it kind of turned me into an animal,” Stevenson said. “From that point on, I knew I was going to never feel that feeling again. I think that it’s very early for me still. I want the world to know that I was one of the best boxers ever to do it, so I gotta keep training, keep getting better.”

“Top Rank Certified: Shakur Stevenson” will be available to stream on Top Rank’s YouTube channel Monday morning.

Boxing fans can watch Shakur Stevenson vs Jeremiah Nakathila live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, and live stream on ESPN+, starting at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

Check out the full Stevenson vs Nakathila fight card.

Boxing

