UFC

UFC Vegas 28 weigh-in results: Rozenstruik vs Sakai set, all fighters on weight

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai

All 28 fighters partaking in UFC Vegas 28 made the required limit ahead of their respective MMA bouts on Saturday June 5, which converts to Sunday June 6 in Australia. Jairzinho Rozenstruik came in at 254 for his main event bout against Augusto Sakai, who showed 255.5.

Walt Harris and Marcin Tybura weighed-in at 264 and 251, respectively, for their co-main event encounter. The full fight card and weigh-in results can be found below.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 28: Rozenstruik vs Sakai live stream on ESPN+. The main card start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The preliminary card kicks off at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 28 Australia time is scheduled for Sunday, June 6 at 9 am AEST for the main card, following the prelims starting at 6 am AEST. The live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass.

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai weigh-in results

Main Card

Jairzinho Rozenstruik (254) vs. Augusto Sakai (255.5)

Walt Harris (264) vs. Marcin Tybura (251)

Roman Dolidze (186) vs. Laureano Staropoli (185)

Santiago Ponzinibbio (170.5) vs. Miguel Baeza (171)

Dusko Todorovic (186) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (186)

Tom Breese (186) vs. Antonio Arroyo (186)

Preliminary Card

Montana De La Rosa (126) vs. Ariane Lipski (124.5)

Tanner Boser (242) vs. Ilir Latifi (240)

Francisco Trinaldo (169.5) vs. Muslim Salikhov (171)

Makwan Amirkhani (146) vs. Kamuela Kirk (146)

Alan Patrick (154.5) vs. Mason Jones (156)

Manon Fiorot (125.5) vs. Tabatha Ricci (124.5)

Sean Woodson (145) vs. Youssef Zalal (146)

Claudio Puelles (155) vs. Jordan Leavitt (156)

UFC Vegas 28: Rozenstruik vs Sakai

June 05, 2021

