Vitor Belfort faces ‘The Real Tarzann’ Mike Holston on Lopez vs Kambosos undercard

The scheduled for June 19 boxing fight card, topped by unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez up against George Kambosos Jr, got upgraded. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort is set to face former zookeeper Mike Holston aka The Real Tarzann, following their altercation at the gym. The event airs live on pay-per-view from loanDepot park in Miami, FL.

A verbal and fist fight in a gym in Boca Raton, Florida that broke out between famed animal ranger and social media personality The Real Tarzann a.k.a. Mike Holston and super legend UFC fighter Vitor Belfort, and went viral on Instagram and Triller, will be continued in the boxing ring, it was announced today by Triller. Triller has offered both men to settle their dispute as the undercard prior to the undisputed lightweight world championship bout, Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos, at the upcoming Triller Fight Club event on June 19 at Miami’s loanDepot park.

This match up would be insane @RyanKavanaugh @triller let’s get them a card on the June 19th fight pic.twitter.com/VfKJDr1u7Z — Noah Beck (@noahbeck) June 3, 2021

Brazilian MMA fighter Vitor Belfort is known to fight fans as “The Phenom” for his explosive striking power that helped him secure the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship title and tie for third for the most finishes in UFC history. His fights became part of two of the biggest all-time best-selling UFC Pay-Per-View events in a successful career that includes fighting in UFC’s Heavyweight, Light Heavyweight and Middleweight divisions, fighting for the Strikeforce, Pride and Affliction promotions and winning the Cage Rage championship.

Floridian Mike Holston, a.k.a. The Real Tarzann, is a former zookeeper-turned-wild animal “whisperer” and animal conservationist who has become a social media phenomenon with millions of followers through his posts showing his often daring interactions with wild and exotic animals. Holston has posted photos of himself with everything from giraffes, lions and chimpanzees to crocodiles, poisonous frogs, snakes, giant squids and other wildlife. The Real Tarzann as his fans refer to him is known for his almost super-human strength and has trained in MMA and boxing.

Social media coverage of their altercation caught the eye of Triller Fight Club partner Snoop Dogg who quickly reached out in an effort to take the grudge off the street and into the ring.

“Vitor is one of the all-time greatest fighters in the world, and whatever happened between him and The Real Tarzann in the gym, their dispute belongs in the Triller Fight Club ring with gloves on. We look forward to seeing who prevails,” said Ryan Kavanaugh, co-owner of Triller Fight Club parent company TrillerNet.

In the main event unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez defends his belts against George Kambosos Jr. In the co-main event Franchon Crews-Dezurn and Elin Cederroos battle it out for undisputed women’s super middleweight title. The full fight card can be found here.