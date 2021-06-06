Mayweather vs Paul weigh-in results: Huge difference, aliens are coming, no worry about hat

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul stepped on the scales ahead of their exhibition match. The pair meets inside the boxing ring live on pay-per-view from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL on Sunday June 6, which makes it Monday June 7 in the UK and Australia.

YouTuber Logan Paul was the first to weigh-in, showing 189.5 lbs (85.95 kg). Undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather came in at 155 lbs (70.30 kg). This makes it a weight difference of 34.5 lbs (15.64 kg) between the two.

‘I’ll break the f*cking simulation’

“He’s not ready”, Logan Paul said after weighing-in. “He doesn’t know what to expect. And this is not the biggest fight of my life. This is the biggest fight of his life. Cause he’s got a lot on the line. He’s got everything to lose.”

“I am gonna go there to have fun. And the fact that I am even up here proves that this sh*t is a simulation. None of it is real. The aliens are coming in June, just be ready. Tomorrow I’ll break the f*cking simulation and beat the greatest boxer in the history of the Planet.”

“I’ma get it done. It’s a fight. Anything can happen. Floyd is not ready, that’s all I can say.”

‘Fighting wins fights’

“I’ve been here before, so I know what it takes,” Floyd Mayweather said. “I fought every different style you could possibly fight. Height don’t win fights, weight don’t win fights. Fighting wins fights, at the end of the day, and I can fight.”

“Once again, I am not worried about a hat. I don’t worry about what nobody saying. One thing I can do – I can fight. I’ve been at the top level for 25 years, so I know what it takes when it’s a fight of this magnitude.”

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul is scheduled for eight rounds.

Ahead of the main event competitors, former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson weighed-in at 179.5 lbs (81.42 kg) for his ring debut against Brian Maxwell, who came in at 183.5 lbs (83.23 kg). The pair faces off in a four-round exhibition. The complete PPV lineup and weigh-in results can be found below.

Mayweather vs Paul weigh-in results

Floyd Mayweather (155 lbs) vs. Logan Paul (189.5 lbs), 8 rounds, exhibition

Badou Jack (177 lbs) vs. Dervin Colina (176.4 lbs), 10 rounds, light heavyweight

Jarrett Hurd (158 lbs) vs. Luis Arias (158.6 lbs), 10 rounds, middleweight

Chad Johnson (179.5 lbs) vs. Brian Maxwell (183.5 lbs), 4 rounds, exhibition