Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Search
Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Boxing

Mayweather vs Paul weigh-in results: Huge difference, aliens are coming, no worry about hat

Parviz Iskenderov
Logan Paul weighs-in ahead of Floyd Mayweather matchup | Sean Michael Ham/ Mayweather Promotions

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul stepped on the scales ahead of their exhibition match. The pair meets inside the boxing ring live on pay-per-view from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL on Sunday June 6, which makes it Monday June 7 in the UK and Australia.

Advertisements

YouTuber Logan Paul was the first to weigh-in, showing 189.5 lbs (85.95 kg). Undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather came in at 155 lbs (70.30 kg). This makes it a weight difference of 34.5 lbs (15.64 kg) between the two.

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul faceoff
Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul faceoff | Sean Michael Ham/
Mayweather Promotions

‘I’ll break the f*cking simulation’

“He’s not ready”, Logan Paul said after weighing-in. “He doesn’t know what to expect. And this is not the biggest fight of my life. This is the biggest fight of his life. Cause he’s got a lot on the line. He’s got everything to lose.”

“I am gonna go there to have fun. And the fact that I am even up here proves that this sh*t is a simulation. None of it is real. The aliens are coming in June, just be ready. Tomorrow I’ll break the f*cking simulation and beat the greatest boxer in the history of the Planet.”

Advertisements

“I’ma get it done. It’s a fight. Anything can happen. Floyd is not ready, that’s all I can say.”

‘Fighting wins fights’

“I’ve been here before, so I know what it takes,” Floyd Mayweather said. “I fought every different style you could possibly fight. Height don’t win fights, weight don’t win fights. Fighting wins fights, at the end of the day, and I can fight.”

“Once again, I am not worried about a hat. I don’t worry about what nobody saying. One thing I can do – I can fight. I’ve been at the top level for 25 years, so I know what it takes when it’s a fight of this magnitude.”

Mayweather vs Paul Australia time, date and how to watch – all states and territories

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul is scheduled for eight rounds.

Ahead of the main event competitors, former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson weighed-in at 179.5 lbs (81.42 kg) for his ring debut against Brian Maxwell, who came in at 183.5 lbs (83.23 kg). The pair faces off in a four-round exhibition. The complete PPV lineup and weigh-in results can be found below.

The full Mayweather vs Paul fight card can be found here.

Mayweather vs Paul weigh-in results

  • Floyd Mayweather (155 lbs) vs. Logan Paul (189.5 lbs), 8 rounds, exhibition
  • Badou Jack (177 lbs) vs. Dervin Colina (176.4 lbs), 10 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Jarrett Hurd (158 lbs) vs. Luis Arias (158.6 lbs), 10 rounds, middleweight
  • Chad Johnson (179.5 lbs) vs. Brian Maxwell (183.5 lbs), 4 rounds, exhibition
Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedLatest News

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch DAZN boxing live stream
Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097