Marcin Tybura secured his fifth straight victory with the second round TKO against Walt Harris at UFC Vegas 28. The pair of heavyweights squared off in the co-main event at UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday June 5 (Sunday June 6 AEST). Check out the video of finish up top.

Tybura updates his record to 22-6. Harris drops to 13-10, 1 NC and suffers the third defeat in a row.

The full fight results from UFC Vegas 28 can be found here.