Kickboxing event GLORY 78: Badr vs Wrzosek airs live on pay-per-view from Rotterdam, Holland on Saturday, July 17. Today the promotion released a 45-minute “Countdown” video compiling some of the best knockouts from its history, with the likes of Alex Pereira, Cedric Doumbe, Gokhan Saki, “The King of the Ring” himself Tyrone Spong and more. Check it out up top.

The full GLORY 78 fight card features ten bouts in total with three titles contested on the night.