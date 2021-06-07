Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Boxing

Badou Jack dominates and stops Dervin Colina in Round 4 (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Badou Jack victorious against Dervin Colina
Badou Jack victorious against Dervin Colina | Twitter/ShowtimeBoxing

Former two-weight champion Badou Jack came out on top from his bout against Dervin Colina at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL on June 6 (June 7 AEST). The scheduled for ten rounds light heavyweight matchup served as the co-feature to Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul live on pay-per-view.

The bout was ultimately stopped at 2 minutes and 57 seconds into the fourth round after Jack dropped Colina for the third time in one round. The latter took the fight on a short notice, replacing Jean Pascal, who failed a pre-fight drug test, which forced a highly anticipated rematch to be cancelled. You can watch the video of finish below.

Get full Mayweather vs Paul results and updates.

BoxingFeaturedLatest NewsResults

Watch DAZN boxing live stream

