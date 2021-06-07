Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Boxing

Big shots in Chad Johnson boxing debut against Brian Maxwell (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Chad Johnson
Chad Johnson in his boxing debut | Twitter/MayweatherPromo

Former NFL star wide receiver Chad Johnson made his ring debut on Sunday June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, when he faced MMA fighter and bareknuckle boxer Brian Maxwell. The pair squared off in a cruiserweight exhibition match, kicking off Mayweather vs Paul card live on pay-per-view.

Although the exhibition mean to have no winner, a few big shots were landed over the course of a four-rounder. In the end the bout ended in a draw.

Johnson tagged Maxwell in the first round with right hook.

Maxwell paid back with a huge right in the fourth.

Post-fight Chad Johnson took it to Twitter to share his thoughts on what have just happened.

“Holy sh*t that was f*cking fun against a real f*cking bare knuckle fighter and I f*cking survived,” wrote former NFL star.

Get Mayweather vs Paul results and updates.

BoxingFeaturedLatest NewsResults

