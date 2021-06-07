Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul full fight video highlights

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul faced off inside the ring live on pay-per-view from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL on Sunday June 6, which made it Monday June 7 in the UK and Australia. The encounter featured undefeated boxing legend up against YouTuber in the scheduled for eight rounds cruiserweight exhibition match.

The pair went a full distance. While some fans pointed out quite a bit of “hugging”, there were few shots landed over the course of the bout, indeed.

Check out Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight video highlights below.

Floyd Mayweather ring walk.

Logan Paul walk out.

It’s happening ??@LoganPaul on his way to the ring for the main event! #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/EP7LG4yod7 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 7, 2021

Floyd Mayweather post-fight interview

Retired from professional fighting with untouched record 50-0, 27 KOs, Floyd Mayweather was last in action in December 2018, when he destroyed kickboxing star from Japan Tenshin Nasukawa in the first round of their exhibition match. His final pro-fight goes back to August 2017, when he stopped former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor in Round 10.

“I had fun,” Floyd Mayweather said in the post-fight interview. “You gotta realize I’m not 21 anymore, but it’s good to move around with these young guys, test my skills, just to have some fun.”

“[Logan Paul is a ] great young fighter, strong, tough. He is better than I thought he was. As far as with the big guys, the heavyweights – it’s gonna be kinda hard. But he is a tough rough competitor. He was good action, have fun. I was surpised by him tonight. Good little work, good guy.”

Logan Paul post-fight interview

Logan Paul (0-1) made his second appearance inside the squared circle. In his debut in November 2019 he dropped a split decision against Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji aka “KSI” after six rounds.

“I don’t want anyone to tell me anything is impossible ever again,” Logan Paul said. “The fact that I am in here with one of the greatest boxers of all time proves that the odds can be beat.”

“I’m the ‘Maverick’, I go right when they go left, I’m the an orthodox one, I’m the independent one, and everyone has it in them. And everyone can beat the odds and do the great things in life, and I want everyone to know that. That’s the message I’m here to say.”

“Floyd Mayweather, it was an honor. I hate being a d*ck, and I love you guys.”

Get the full Mayweather vs Paul fight results and updates.