Mayweather vs Paul results, updates, photos and video

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul headlines boxing fight card live on pay-per-view from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL on Sunday June 6, which makes it Monday June 7 in the UK and Australia. The contest features undefeated legend faceoff YouTuber in an eight-round cruiserweight exhibition match.

Advertisements

The co-main event is a ten-round light heavyweight battle between Badou Jack and Dervin Colina, which follows a ten-round super welterweight bout between Jarrett Hurd and Luis Arias. Kicking off the action live on pay-per-view, former NFL star Chad Johnson makes his ring debut against Brian Maxwell in a four-round cruiserweight exhibition.

Boxing fans in the US can watch Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul live on Showtime PPV, starting at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. In Australia the event live stream is available on Main Event at 10 am AEST.

Stay tuned with Mayweather vs Paul live results and updates below.

To refresh click here.

Mayweather vs Paul results

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul – exhibition bout | Watch highlights

Badou Jack def. Dervin Colina by TKO (R4 at 2:57) | Watch finish

Luis Arias def. Jarrett Hurd by split decision (94-95, 96-93, 97-93) | Watch highlights

Chad Johnson vs. Brian Maxwell – exhibition bout | Watch highlights

Mayweather vs Paul live updates

To wrap up the event – moving on to post-fight press conference.

Advertisements

The exhibition concludes. Check out Mayweather’s post-fight interview.

Here is a few shots. Not sure what was happening there?

Landing in Round 4.

Jake Paul supporting his brother.

It’s on.

Your Main Event ring walk.

It’s happening ??@LoganPaul on his way to the ring for the main event! #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/EP7LG4yod7 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 7, 2021

Final thoughts from Floyd Mayweather ahead of his exhibition boxing match against Logan Paul.

The scheduled for ten round co-main event ends fairly early. Badou Jack finishes Dervin Colina in the fourth, scoring the third knockdown in one round.

Final thoughts from Logan Paul ahead of his faceoff inside the boxing ring with Floyd Mayweather.

Badou Jack ring walk.

Advertisements

Up next is the co-main event, featuring Badou Jack up against Dervin Colina in a ten-rounder at light heavyweight. The latter took a fight on a short notice replacing Jean Pascal who failed a pre-fight drug test, meaning a highly anticipated rematch with Jack had to be cancelled.

Luis Arias and Jarrett Hurd goes a full distance. One judge scores the fight 95-94 for Hurd. Another judge has it 96-93 for Arias. The third judge has 97-93 also for Arias, who takes the win by split decision.

What a war ? @LuisCubaArias earns the tough split decision win over Jarrett Hurd #HurdArias #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/VKSAY9Ka9D — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 7, 2021

And here is few thoughts from Teddy Atlas.

Arias- Hurd, Arias reminds me of Rocky Lockridge the way he flurries downstairs then loops a big right hand upstairs. Good fight. #MayweatherPaul — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) June 7, 2021

Will Hurd vs Arias go a full distance? The ten-tenth and final round is up next.

Given they called that a knockdown, Hurd wins the round 10-9. I thought Arias had the best of the round, but since Hurd got the knockdown, he wins the round. But no 10-8. So I have it 86-85 Arias heading to last — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) June 7, 2021

Check out a few shots from Jarrett Hurd vs Luis Arias – Round 7.

For those experience issues with PPV, Showtime Support issued an update (via Twtiter)

The message reads: “IMPORTANT NOTICE: We are aware of an issue impacting tonight’s PPV event as well as the SHOWTIME and SHOWTIME Anytime apps. Updates will be posted here, so please refresh your browser to view the latest update”.

Jarrett Hurd and Luis Arias square the difference in a bid to bring “a fight of the year candidate”, as promised to the fans.

#MayweatherPaul PPV action continues with a ten-round super welterweight bout between Jarrett Hurd and Luis Arias.



?? https://t.co/1UHCTZK457pic.twitter.com/LrgRNYJO4T — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) June 7, 2021

Pick me! Floyd Mayweather gloves selection.

Up next is a ten-round super welterweight contest between Jarrett Hurd and Luis Arias.

The whole team behind him ? @Swift_JHurd is up next against Luis Aris on SHO PPV. #HurdArias #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/1Re5vcbze8 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 7, 2021

Brian Maxwell drops Chad Johnson in the fourth and final round. The latter beats the eight count. The bout is an exhibition, so there is no winner.

Chad Johnson tags Brian Maxwell in Round 1.

Logan Paul is in the building.

The first matchup is set to see former NFL star Wide Receiver Chad Johnson making his boxing debut against mixed martial artist Brian Maxwell. The pair squares off in an four-round exhibition.

Mayweather vs Paul fight card

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul, 8 rounds, cruiserweight (exhibition)

Badou Jack vs. Dervin Colina, 10 rounds, light heavyweight

Jarrett Hurd vs. Luis Arias, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Chad Johnson vs. Brian Maxwell, 4 rounds, cruiserweight (exhibition)