Boxing

Luis Arias takes split decision against Jarrett Hurd (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Luis Arias
Luis Arias victorious | Twitter/ShowtimeBoxing

The scheduled for ten rounds super welterweight battle between Jarrett Hurd and Luis Arias went a full distance. The pair squared off on the Mayweather vs Paul fight card live on pay-per-view from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL on Sunday June 6, which made it Monday June 7 in the UK and Australia.

One judge scored the fight 95-94 for Hurd. Another judge had it 96-93 for Arias. The third judge had 97-93 also for Arias, who ultimately took the win by split decision.

Check out some of the fight highlights below.

Post-fight interview.

Decision.

Experts thoughts.

Round 9.

Few shots.

Early rounds.

With the win Luis Arias rebounds from the defeat suffered in his previous bout in August 2019 against Luke Keeler. He also updates his record to 19-2-1, 9 KOs, 1 NC.

Jarrett Hurd drops to 24-2, 16 KOs.

Get Mayweather vs Paul results and updates.

