Luis Arias takes split decision against Jarrett Hurd (video)

The scheduled for ten rounds super welterweight battle between Jarrett Hurd and Luis Arias went a full distance. The pair squared off on the Mayweather vs Paul fight card live on pay-per-view from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL on Sunday June 6, which made it Monday June 7 in the UK and Australia.
One judge scored the fight 95-94 for Hurd. Another judge had it 96-93 for Arias. The third judge had 97-93 also for Arias, who ultimately took the win by split decision.
Check out some of the fight highlights below.
Post-fight interview.
.@LuisCubaArias is feeling it after taking down Jarrett Hurd ? #HurdArias #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/paJUtEgiUp
— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 7, 2021
Decision.
What a war ? @LuisCubaArias earns the tough split decision win over Jarrett Hurd #HurdArias #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/VKSAY9Ka9D
— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 7, 2021
Experts thoughts.
Arias- Hurd, Arias reminds me of Rocky Lockridge the way he flurries downstairs then loops a big right hand upstairs. Good fight. #MayweatherPaul
— Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) June 7, 2021
Given they called that a knockdown, Hurd wins the round 10-9. I thought Arias had the best of the round, but since Hurd got the knockdown, he wins the round. But no 10-8. So I have it 86-85 Arias heading to last
— Kevin Iole (@KevinI) June 7, 2021
Round 9.
Round 9 was fun ?#HurdArias #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/dWIH6bvxS7
— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 7, 2021
Few shots.
.@Swift_JHurd and @LuisCubaArias exchanging ? in Round 7. pic.twitter.com/Qmb40twm8u
— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 7, 2021
Early rounds.
#MayweatherPaul PPV action continues with a ten-round super welterweight bout between Jarrett Hurd and Luis Arias.
?? https://t.co/1UHCTZK457pic.twitter.com/LrgRNYJO4T
— FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) June 7, 2021
With the win Luis Arias rebounds from the defeat suffered in his previous bout in August 2019 against Luke Keeler. He also updates his record to 19-2-1, 9 KOs, 1 NC.
Jarrett Hurd drops to 24-2, 16 KOs.
