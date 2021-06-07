Luis Arias takes split decision against Jarrett Hurd (video)

The scheduled for ten rounds super welterweight battle between Jarrett Hurd and Luis Arias went a full distance. The pair squared off on the Mayweather vs Paul fight card live on pay-per-view from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL on Sunday June 6, which made it Monday June 7 in the UK and Australia.

One judge scored the fight 95-94 for Hurd. Another judge had it 96-93 for Arias. The third judge had 97-93 also for Arias, who ultimately took the win by split decision.

Check out some of the fight highlights below.

Post-fight interview.

Decision.

What a war ? @LuisCubaArias earns the tough split decision win over Jarrett Hurd #HurdArias #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/VKSAY9Ka9D — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 7, 2021

Experts thoughts.

Arias- Hurd, Arias reminds me of Rocky Lockridge the way he flurries downstairs then loops a big right hand upstairs. Good fight. #MayweatherPaul — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) June 7, 2021

Given they called that a knockdown, Hurd wins the round 10-9. I thought Arias had the best of the round, but since Hurd got the knockdown, he wins the round. But no 10-8. So I have it 86-85 Arias heading to last — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) June 7, 2021

Round 9.

Few shots.

Early rounds.

#MayweatherPaul PPV action continues with a ten-round super welterweight bout between Jarrett Hurd and Luis Arias. ?? https://t.co/1UHCTZK457pic.twitter.com/LrgRNYJO4T — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) June 7, 2021

With the win Luis Arias rebounds from the defeat suffered in his previous bout in August 2019 against Luke Keeler. He also updates his record to 19-2-1, 9 KOs, 1 NC.

Jarrett Hurd drops to 24-2, 16 KOs.

