UFC 263 fight card: Adesanya vs Vettori 2

Israel Adesanya in UFC action
Israel Adesanya dominates Rob Wilkinson in his UFC debut | Emanuel Rudnicki/FIGHTMAG

UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2

UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2 airs live on pay-per-view from Gila River Arena in Glendale, AZ on Saturday, June 12. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested in the headliner of the show.

In the main even the reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (20-1) makes the third defense of his title in the rematch against Marvin Vettori (17-4-1). Their first fight in April 2018 ended in favor of “The Last Stylebender”, who took the win by split decision after three rounds.

In the co-main event Deiveson Figueiredo (20-1-1) defends his flyweight title in the championship rematch against Brandon Moreno (18-5-2). Their first bout in December 2020 ended in majority draw with the champion retaining his belt.

Also on the main card a pair of welterweight matchups, featuring Leon Edwards (18-3, 1 NC) up against Nate Diaz (20-12), and Demian Maia (28-10) face off Belal Muhammad (18-3, 1 NC). Kicking off the action live on pay-per-view Paul Craig (14-3-1) squares off against Jamahal Hill (8-0, 1 NC) at light heavyweight.

Top of preliminary card sees Drew Dober (23-10, 1 NC) taking on Brad Riddell (9-1) at lightweight. The full UFC 263 fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2 live

UFC 263 is held with fans in attendance, meaning there is a few of those witnessing live MMA action at the arena. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

Other MMA fans can watch UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2 live on ESPN+ PPV. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The preliminary bouts begin at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live stream on ESPN+.

UFC 263 fight card

Main Card

  • Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori – Adesanya’s UFC middleweight title
  • Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno – Figueiredo’s UFC flyweight title
  • Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz
  • Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad
  • Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill

Preliminary Card

  • Drew Dober vs. Brad Riddell
  • Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart
  • Lauren Murphy vs. Joanne Calderwood
  • Movsar Evloev vs. Hakeem Dawodu

Early Preliminary Card

  • Pannie Kianzad vs. Alexis Davis
  • Frank Camacho vs. Matt Frevola
  • Chase Hooper vs. Steven Peterson
  • Fares Ziam vs. Luigi Vendramini
  • Carlos Felipe vs. Jake Collier
