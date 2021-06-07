UFC 263 fight card: Adesanya vs Vettori 2

UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2 airs live on pay-per-view from Gila River Arena in Glendale, AZ on Saturday, June 12. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested in the headliner of the show.

Advertisements

In the main even the reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (20-1) makes the third defense of his title in the rematch against Marvin Vettori (17-4-1). Their first fight in April 2018 ended in favor of “The Last Stylebender”, who took the win by split decision after three rounds.

In the co-main event Deiveson Figueiredo (20-1-1) defends his flyweight title in the championship rematch against Brandon Moreno (18-5-2). Their first bout in December 2020 ended in majority draw with the champion retaining his belt.

Also on the main card a pair of welterweight matchups, featuring Leon Edwards (18-3, 1 NC) up against Nate Diaz (20-12), and Demian Maia (28-10) face off Belal Muhammad (18-3, 1 NC). Kicking off the action live on pay-per-view Paul Craig (14-3-1) squares off against Jamahal Hill (8-0, 1 NC) at light heavyweight.

Top of preliminary card sees Drew Dober (23-10, 1 NC) taking on Brad Riddell (9-1) at lightweight. The full UFC 263 fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2 live

UFC 263 is held with fans in attendance, meaning there is a few of those witnessing live MMA action at the arena. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

Other MMA fans can watch UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2 live on ESPN+ PPV. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The preliminary bouts begin at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live stream on ESPN+.

UFC 263 fight card

Main Card

Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori – Adesanya’s UFC middleweight title

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno – Figueiredo’s UFC flyweight title

Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz

Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad

Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill

Preliminary Card

Drew Dober vs. Brad Riddell

Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart

Lauren Murphy vs. Joanne Calderwood

Movsar Evloev vs. Hakeem Dawodu

Early Preliminary Card

Pannie Kianzad vs. Alexis Davis

Frank Camacho vs. Matt Frevola

Chase Hooper vs. Steven Peterson

Fares Ziam vs. Luigi Vendramini

Carlos Felipe vs. Jake Collier