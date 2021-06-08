Odom vs Carter fight card, start time and how to watch

Lamar Odom vs Aaron Carter headlines the Celebrity Boxing fight card live on pay-per-view from Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, NJ on Friday June 11, which converts to Saturday June 12 in the UK and Australia.

Odom is a two-time NBA champion, winning a prestigious trophy in 2009 and 2010. He is also the 2004 Olympic bronze medalist and the 2010 FIBA Basketball World Cup winner. He will be making his pro-boxing debut.

Carter is a 90’s Pop Star, Dancing with the Stars and Broadway performer and rapper. He is also a singer, songwriter, actor, and record producer. He will also be making his first appearance inside the squared circle.

The third man in the ring, referring Odom vs Carter matchup, will be former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell. The hosts of the evening are Ice-T and Coco.

Lamar Odom vs Aaron Carter live stream

Fans can watch Lamar Odom vs Aaron Carter live stream on FITE. The start time is scheduled for Friday June 11 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The PPV price is 29.99 USD.

Odom vs Carter date and time in the UK and Australia is scheduled for Saturday June 12 at 2 am BST and 11 am AEST, respectively. The start time in other countries can be found on the event page on FITE TV.

The free-pre show kicks off an hour earlier. The weigh-in ceremony is conducted a day before the event.

Odom vs Carter card

The Odom vs Carter undercard features social media and reality TV rivals, as Cisco Rosado takes on Peter Gunz, Wide Neck goes up against Drew Mournet, and Tim Witherspoon faces off Hazel Roche.

The four-fight card looks as the following:

Lamar Odom vs. Aaron Carter

Cisco Rosado vs. Peter Gunz

Tim Witherspoon vs. Hazel Roche

Wide Neck vs. Drew Mournet