Boxing

Ritson vs Ponce card: Thomas Patrick Ward faces Edy Valencia Mercado, plus more

Newswire
Ritson vs Ponce fight card

Lewis Ritson (21-1, 12 KOs) and Jeremias Ponce (27-0, 17 KOs) square off for in the final eliminator for IBF super lightweight title at Vertu Motors Arena in Newcastle, UK on Saturday, June 12. The scheduled for twelve rounds contest headlines the Matchroom Boxing fight card live on Sky Sports in the UK and live stream on DAZN in the US, Australia and other countries.

In the co-feature West Rainton’s Thomas Patrick Ward (29-0-1, 4 KOs) goes up against Edy Valencia Mercado (17-5-6, 5 KOs) of Mexico. The pair meets in a ten-rounder at featherweight.

Also on the card former Team GB standout Cyrus Pattinson makes his pro-boxing debut against Yoncho Markov (4-2, 2 KOs) of Bulgaria. The bout is scheduled for six rounds at super welterweight.

As well, Catford’s Ellie Scotney (2-0) faces Vanesa Caballero (4-9-3) of Spain in an eight-rounder at super bantamweight, and Birmingham’s Solomon Dacres (1-0) goes up against Alvaro Terrero (5-11-2, 3 KOs) of Spain in a six-rounder at heavyweight. In addition, Benwell’s Joe Laws (9-1, 5 KOs) and Nestor Maradiaga (9-10-2, 5 KOs) do six-round battle at welterweight, and Wallsend’s April Hunter (3-0) meets Klaudia Vigh (3-27-1, 2 KOs) of Hungary also at welterweight.

The event is also expected to see Alen Babic (6-0, 6 KOs), who makes his return to action following a shoulder injury. The Croatian heavyweight reportedly takes on Damian Chambers (11-1, 7 KOs) of the UK (to be confirmed).

The current Ritson vs Ponce fight card can be found below. The finalized lineup and order of the bouts are expected to be announced shortly.

Lewis Ritson vs. Jeremias Ponce, 12 rounds, super lightweight – final IBF super lightweight title eliminator

Thomas Patrick Ward vs. Edy Valencia Mercado, 10 rounds, featherweight

Cyrus Pattinson vs. Yoncho Markov, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Alen Babic vs. Damian Chambers (TBC), heavyweight

Ellie Scotney vs. Vanesa Caballero, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Solomon Dacres vs. Alvaro Terrero, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Joe Laws vs. Nestor Maradiaga, 6 rounds, welterweight

April Hunter vs. Klaudia Vigh, welterweight

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

