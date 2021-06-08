Shakur Stevenson: Top Rank Certified – full episode video

Former world champion Shakur Stevenson faces off Jeremiah Nakathila for the WBO interim junior lightweight title at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, June 12. Ahead of the event the promotion released a full episode of Top Rank Certified, following the broadcast on ESPN2. Former featherweight titleholder and 2016 Olympic silver medalist provides insight, shares his career goals and more. You can watch it up top.

Boxing fans can watch Shakur Stevenson vs Jeremiah Nakathila live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, and live stream on ESPN+ in the US and live on ESPN on Kayo in Australia. The full fight card and start time can be found here.