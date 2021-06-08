Search
UFC 263 start time: How to watch Adesanya vs Vettori 2 live

UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2 takes place at Gila River Arena in Glendale, AZ on Saturday, June 12. The fight card airs live on pay-per-view, featuring two championship bouts and a series of MMA matchups. Tickets on sale through Vivid Seats.

The main event is a five-round middleweight title bout between defending champion Israel Adesanya (20-1) and challenger Marvin Vettori (17-4-1). In addition, the pair meets for the second time. Their first non-title fight in April 2018 ended in favor of the current champion, who took the win by split decision (watch full fight).

The co-main event is a five-round flyweight championship rematch between reigning champion Deiveson Figueiredo (20-1-1) and challenger Brandon Moreno (18-5-2). Their first encounter last December ended in majority draw.

Also on the PPV card two welterweight bouts, as Leon Edwards (18-3, 1 NC) takes on Nate Diaz (20-12), and Demian Maia (28-10) squares off against Belal Muhammad (18-3, 1 NC). In addition, Paul Craig (14-3-1) battles it out against Jamahal Hill (8-0, 1 NC) at light heavyweight.

The full UFC 263 fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2

MMA fans can watch UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2 live and exclusive on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, June 12. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

UFC 263 preliminary card begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The early preliminary card kicks off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT. The live stream is available on ESPN+.

UFC 263 fight card

Main Card

  • Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori – Adesanya’s UFC middleweight title
  • Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno – Figueiredo’s UFC flyweight title
  • Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz
  • Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad
  • Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill

Preliminary Card

  • Drew Dober vs. Brad Riddell
  • Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart
  • Lauren Murphy vs. Joanne Calderwood
  • Movsar Evloev vs. Hakeem Dawodu

Early Preliminary Card

  • Pannie Kianzad vs. Alexis Davis
  • Frank Camacho vs. Matt Frevola
  • Chase Hooper vs. Steven Peterson
  • Fares Ziam vs. Luigi Vendramini
  • Carlos Felipe vs. Jake Collier
