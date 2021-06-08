UFC 263 start time: How to watch Adesanya vs Vettori 2 live

UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2 takes place at Gila River Arena in Glendale, AZ on Saturday, June 12. The fight card airs live on pay-per-view, featuring two championship bouts and a series of MMA matchups. Tickets on sale through Vivid Seats.

Advertisements

The main event is a five-round middleweight title bout between defending champion Israel Adesanya (20-1) and challenger Marvin Vettori (17-4-1). In addition, the pair meets for the second time. Their first non-title fight in April 2018 ended in favor of the current champion, who took the win by split decision (watch full fight).

The co-main event is a five-round flyweight championship rematch between reigning champion Deiveson Figueiredo (20-1-1) and challenger Brandon Moreno (18-5-2). Their first encounter last December ended in majority draw.

Also on the PPV card two welterweight bouts, as Leon Edwards (18-3, 1 NC) takes on Nate Diaz (20-12), and Demian Maia (28-10) squares off against Belal Muhammad (18-3, 1 NC). In addition, Paul Craig (14-3-1) battles it out against Jamahal Hill (8-0, 1 NC) at light heavyweight.

The full UFC 263 fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2

MMA fans can watch UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2 live and exclusive on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, June 12. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

UFC 263 preliminary card begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The early preliminary card kicks off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT. The live stream is available on ESPN+.

UFC 263 fight card

Main Card

Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori – Adesanya’s UFC middleweight title

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno – Figueiredo’s UFC flyweight title

Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz

Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad

Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill

Preliminary Card

Drew Dober vs. Brad Riddell

Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart

Lauren Murphy vs. Joanne Calderwood

Movsar Evloev vs. Hakeem Dawodu

Early Preliminary Card

Pannie Kianzad vs. Alexis Davis

Frank Camacho vs. Matt Frevola

Chase Hooper vs. Steven Peterson

Fares Ziam vs. Luigi Vendramini

Carlos Felipe vs. Jake Collier