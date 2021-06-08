Search
UFC Full Fight Video: Israel Adesanya defeats Marvin Vettori in Glendale, AZ

UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2

Israel Adesanya defends his 185-pound title against an old foe Marvin Vettori in the main event of UFC 263 live on pay-per-view from Gila River Arena in Glendale, AZ on Saturday, June 12. Ahead of the rematch, check out the full fight video up top, featuring a pair of middleweights, as they square off in their first bout at the same venue in April 2018.

