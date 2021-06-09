Aaron Carter says he ‘smoked weed with Michael Jackson at 15’

Pop star Aaron Carter meets two-time NBA champion Lamar Odom inside the ring at Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, NJ on Friday, June 11. The pair squares off in the headliner of Celebrity Boxing fight card live on pay-per-view.

Carter rose to fame as a pop star and teen idol in the 1990s, alongside his brother, Nick Carter, a member of the famed Backstreet Boys. He recently joined UFC legend Chuck Liddell, who will be the referee in his fight against Odom, and comedian Adam Ray on the recent episode of the Drinkin’ Bros show “Icebreakers”. Check it out up top.

The full Celebrity Boxing fight card can be found here.