Ex-UFC star Alistair Overeem returns to kickboxing after more than 10 years

Alistair Overeem is back in the ring. Following an impressive run inside the UFC Octagon, former Strikeforce and DREAM heavyweight champion and K-1 World Grand Prix winner has signed a deal with GLORY Kickboxing.

In his final UFC fight, Overeem suffered the defeat via second-round TKO against Aledander Volkov. Prior to that he scored two wins in a row, stopping Augusto Sakai and Walt Harris in the fifth and second round, respectively.

Earlier in his career he defeated a number of heavyweight champions, including Andrei Arlovski and Junior dos Santos. He also challenged for the belt, but fell short against then champion Stipe Miocic, who retained the title by knockout in the first round. In March it was announced he was released from the promotion.

During the heyday of K-1 kickboxing in Japan “The Demolition Man” raised to the top winning the 2010 World Grand Prix, which was his final to date appearance inside the squared circle. His resume includes a series of notable wins against fellow-stars: Gokhan Saki, Tyrone Spong, Badr Hari and Peter Aerts.

According to the press release sent out on Wednesday, Alistair Overeem signed “a multi-year agreement” with GLORY. News on his debut are expected to be announced shortly.

The next of the promotion’s schedule is GLORY 78: Badr vs Wrzosek. The event airs live on pay-per-view from Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, Holland