Fight Art: Lilian Dikmans Muay Thai Knee

Fight fans are well familiar with the work of Mojahed Fudailat aka “The UFC Cartoon Guy”. Here is a new piece of art, this time from martial artist and stunt performer Jason O’Halloran, who hit the stream with a drawing featuring Lilian Dikmans. The latter has become the first Australian model to partake in Muay Thai bouts.

“Did a drawing based on Athlete Lilian Dikmans,” O’Halloran captioned the image posted on his Instagram.

Dikmans shared the original photo, featuring her performing Muay Thai knee technique, alongside the drawing, on her social media. See it below.

Cool drawing by Jason O'Halloran pic.twitter.com/agVoOe2zox — Lilian Dikmans (@liliandikmans) June 9, 2021

Those looking for kickboxing animation, check out Zaur Dzhavadov claiming WKN European middleweight title by vicious left hook KO against Jozef Kolodzej.