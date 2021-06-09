How to watch Claressa Shields MMA debut live stream

Boxing star Claressa Shields makes her MMA debut at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, NJ on Thursday June 10, which makes it Friday June 11 in the UK and Australia. The two-weight undisputed world champion faces off Brittney Elkin in the scheduled for three rounds battle.

Undefeated Claressa Shields (boxing 11-0, 2 KOs) was last in action in March, when she scored a unanimous decision against Marie-Eve Dicaire to claim undisputed title in the super welterweight division. Prior to that the two-time Olympic gold medalist similarly defeated Ivana Habazin to win WBC and WBO light middleweight belts, and Christina Hammer, to secure an undisputed strap at middleweight. Earlier in her career she held unified WBC and IBF female super middleweight titles.

Brittney Elkin (MMA 3-6) last fought in January 2019 when she suffered the defeat against Bobbi Jo Dalziel by TKO in the first round due to injury. Before that she was submitted by Kayla Harrison in the first round and stopped by Amanda Bell in Round 2. Her most recent win goes back to June 2016 when she TKO’d Kola Shippentower Willingham in the first round.

Claressa Shields vs Brittney Elkin is featured on the PFL 4 fight card headlined by former UFC 155-pound champion Anthony Pettis as he takes on Alex Martinez at lightweight. The complete lineup can be found below.

Claressa Shields vs Brittney Elkin live stream

The fight fans can watch Claressa Shields’ MMA debut against Brittney Elkin live on ESPN2 and live stream on ESPN+. The fight date is Thursday, June 10. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT, kicking off PFL 4 main card. The undercard bouts begin at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live and exclusive on ESPN+.

In Australia ESPN is available on Kayo Sports. Claressa Shields’ MMA debut date and time convert to Friday, June 11 at 12 pm AEST.

Claressa Shields vs Brittney Elkin

PFL 4 fight card

The full PFL 4: Pettis vs Martinez fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Claressa Shields vs. Brittney Elkin

Anthony Pettis vs. Alex Martinez

Bubba Jenkins vs. Bobby Moffett

Brendan Loughnane vs. Tyler Diamond

Undercard

Clay Collard vs. Joilton Lutterbach

Natan Schulte vs. Raush Manfio

Lance Palmer vs. Jesse Stirn

Marcin Held vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier

Akhmed Aliev vs. Loik Radzhabov

Movlid Khaybulaev vs. Sheymon Moraes

Chris Wade vs. Arman Ospanov