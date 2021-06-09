Liz Carmouche faces Kana Watanabe at Bellator 261

Women’s MMA bout between Liz Carmouche and Kana Watanabe has been set as the co-headliner for Bellator 261. The event airs live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday June 25, 2021. On the top of fight card Timothy Johnson and Valentin Moldavsky battle it out for the interim heavyweight title. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

Riding the two-win streak Liz Carmouche (15-7) is ranked No.5 in the Bellator women’s pound-for-pound ranking. In her previous bout in April she scored a unanimous decision against Vanessa Porto. In her promotional debut in September 2020 she submitted DeAnna Bennett in the third round.

Prior to joining Bellator MMA “Girl-Rilla” challenged for the UFC women’s flyweight title, but fell short dropping a unanimous decision against Valentina Shevchenko. Earlier in her career Carmouche also challenged for the UFC women’s bantamweight belt against Ronda Rousey, who claimed the win via first-round submission.

Bellator’s ranked No. 3 flyweight Kana Watanabe (10-0-1) was as well in action in April, when she took the win against Alejandra Lara by split decision. In her Bellator debut in December 2019 she stopped Ilara Joanne in Round 3.

Among other bouts added to the card, former 145-pound title challenger, No. 5 ranked Daniel Weichel (40-12) faces off undefeated Keoni Diggs (9-0) at featherweight. In addition, a light heavyweight bout between No. 10 ranked Christian Edwards (4-0) and Ben Parrish (4-1) has been rebooked for this event.

The current Bellator 260 fight card can be found below.

MMA fans can watch Bellator 261: Johnson vs Moldavsky live on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for Friday, June 25 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The undercard kicks off at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT live stream on YouTube.

Bellator 261 fight card

Main Card

Timothy Johnson vs. Valentin Moldavsky – for interim heavyweight title

Liz Carmouche vs. Kana Watanabe

Daniel Weichel vs. Keoni Diggs

Christian Edwards vs. Ben Parrish

Preliminary Card

Lena Ovchynnikova vs. Kyra Batara

Myles Jury vs. Sidney Outlaw

Søren Bak vs. Bobby Lee

Jaylon Bates vs. Cody Matthews

Taylor Johnson vs. Lance Wright

Lee Chadwick vs. Simon Biyong