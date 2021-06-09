PFL 4 weigh-in video: Anthony Pettis, Claressa Shields step on the scales

PFL 4 airs live from Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, NJ on Thursday June 10, which makes it Friday June 11 in the UK and Australia. The event is headlined by Anthony Pettis up against Alex Martinez. In addition, boxing star Claressa Shields makes her MMA debut against Brittney Elkin.

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts. The live stream is available up top, starting at 4:55 pm ET / 1:55 pm PT in the US, 9:55 BST in the UK, and 6:55 am AEST in Australia.

The full fight card can be found here.