PFL 4 weigh-in video: Claressa Shields, Brittney Elkin step on the scales

PFL 4 airs live from Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, NJ on Thursday June 10, which makes it Friday June 11 in the UK and Australia. The event is headlined by boxing star Claressa Shields as she makes her MMA debut in a three-round flyweight bout against Brittney Elkin.

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts. The live stream is available up top, starting at 4:55 pm ET / 1:55 pm PT in the US, 9:55 BST in the UK, and 6:55 am AEST in Australia.

The full fight card can be found here.