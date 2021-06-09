UFC 263 Australia time: How to watch Adesanya vs Vettori 2 – all states and territories

UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettor 2 airs live on pay-per-view from Gila River Arena in Glendale, AZ on Sunday, June 13 at 12 pm AEST – Australia date and time. MMA event features a series of bouts with two titles contested in the headliner of the show.

Topping up the fight-bill, Israel Adesanya (20-1) defends his middleweight title against Marvin Vettori (17-4-1). In addition, the pair meets in the rematch. Their first non-title fight in April 2018 ended in favor of the current champion, who came out victorious by split decision.

In the co-main event Deiveson Figueiredo (20-1-1) defends his flyweight title in the championship rematch against Brandon Moreno (18-5-2). Their first fight held last December ended in majority draw, with the champion retaining his belt.

Among other bouts featured on the pay-per-view card, Leon Edwards (18-3, 1 NC) faces off Nate Diaz (20-12) at welterweight, Demian Maia (28-10) goes up against Belal Muhammad (18-3, 1 NC) also at welterweight, and Paul Craig (14-3-1) meets Jamahal Hill (8-0, 1 NC) at light heavyweight. The full UFC 263 fight card can be found below.

UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2 live stream in Australia, date, time, PPV cost

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2 live on Main Event (via Foxtel). The fight date is Sunday, June 13. The start time is 12 pm AEST. The PPV price is $54.95.

The preliminary card begins at 10 am AEST live stream on UFC Fight Pass and on ESPN on Kayo. MMA action begins on the early preliminary card, kicking off at 8 am AEST live stream on UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2

UFC 263 start time in Brisbane, Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne and Sydney (AEST)

UFC 263 start time in Brisbane, QLD, Canberra, ACT, Melbourne, VIC, Sydney, NSW and Hobart, Tasmania is scheduled for Sunday, June 13 at 12 pm AEST. The preliminary card commences at 10 am AEST. The early preliminary card begins at 8 am AEST.

UFC 263 Adelaide and Darwin time (ACST)

UFC 263 start time in Adelaide, SA and Darwin, NT is scheduled for Sunday, June 13 at 11:30 am ACST. The preliminary card kicks off at 9:30 am ACST. The action inside the Octagon begins with the early preliminary bouts at 7:30 am ACST.

UFC 263 Perth time (AWST)

UFC 263 Perth time is scheduled for Sunday, June 13 at 10 am AWST. The preliminary card begins at 8 am AEST. The early preliminary card starts at 6 am AWST.

UFC 263 start time on Christmas Island (CXT)

UFC 263 start time on Christmas Island is scheduled for Sunday, June 13 at 9 am CXT. The preliminary card starts at 7 am CXT. The early preliminary card begins at 5 am CXT.

UFC 263 fight card

Main Card

Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori – Adesanya’s UFC middleweight title

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno – Figueiredo’s UFC flyweight title

Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz

Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad

Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill

Preliminary Card

Drew Dober vs. Brad Riddell

Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart

Lauren Murphy vs. Joanne Calderwood

Movsar Evloev vs. Hakeem Dawodu

Early Preliminary Card

Pannie Kianzad vs. Alexis Davis

Frank Camacho vs. Matt Frevola

Chase Hooper vs. Steven Peterson

Fares Ziam vs. Luigi Vendramini

Carlos Felipe vs. Jake Collier