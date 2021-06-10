Bellator 260 weigh-in video: Douglas Lima, Yaroslav Amosov tip the scales

Welterweight champion Douglas Lima defends his title against Yaroslav Amosov, headlining Bellator 260 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday June 11, which makes it Saturday June 12 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Bellator 260 ceremonial weigh-ins is scheduled for 1 pm ET / 10 am PT in the US, 6 pm BST in the UK and 3 am AEST in Australia. The live stream is available up top.

The event is held with fans in attendance – tickets are on sale, and can be purchased through Vivid Seats. Other MMA fans can watch Bellator 260: Lima vs Amosov live on Showtime. The broadcast start time and full fight card can be found here.