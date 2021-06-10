Celebrity Boxing: Odom vs Carter – Fight Week Schedule

Ice-T and Coco, UFC legend Chuck Liddell, two-time NBA champion Lamar Odom and Pop-star Aaron Carter will be on hand at the Celebrity Boxing event of the year, taking place at Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, NJ on Friday June 11, which makes it Saturday June 12 in the UK and Australia.

Leading up to the day of showdown live on pay-per-view, the Fight Week schedule includes press conference, a special live episode of the FITE in Focus show, official weigh-in ceremony and red carpet arrivals.

The undercard bout features Cisco Rosado up against Peter Gunz – a fight designed to let the hip hop and reality show stars settle real life beef, in the grand tradition of Celebrity Boxing. Rich Dollaz will be the special guest ref for the undercard.

Celebrity Boxing: Fight Week will kick off with open training sessions by Odom and Carter and continue with the grand arrival of Liddell and a press conference on June 9.

On Thursday, June 10, FITE will stream a free view of it’s talk show “FITE in Focus”, live from the Showboat, just before the weigh-ins. The grand arrival of hosts Ice-T and Coco will take place on Friday, June 10.

Damon Feldman is the inventor of celebrity boxing, having put on hundreds matches between famous and infamous athletes, movie stars and pop culture icons and footnotes of every kind, including Tonya Harding, Octomom, Joey Buttafouco, Rodney King, Jose Canseco, Kato Kaelin and Coolio.

Celebrity Boxing: Fight Week Events

Thursday, June 10 at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT

FITE in Focus – Watch live stream (Free)

Official Weigh-in – Watch live stream (Free)

Friday, June 11 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Pre-show – Watch live stream (Free)

Friday, June 11 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Fight Night – Watch live stream (PPV)

Celebrity Boxing Fight Card

Lamar Odom vs. Aaron Carter

Cisco Rosado vs. Peter Gunz

Tim Witherspoon vs. Hazel Roche

Wide Neck vs. Drew Mournet