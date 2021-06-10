Claressa Shields MMA debut official – PFL 4 weigh-in results

Boxing star Claressa Shields made the required weight limit of 155 pounds for her MMA debut against Brittney Elkin at PFL 4. The pair squares off in a three-round women’s lightweight bout taking place at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, NJ on Thursday June 10, which makes it Friday June 11 in the UK and Australia.

Two-division undisputed boxing world champion, Shields weighed-in at 154.8 lbs. Her opponent, Brittney Elkin showed 155.4 lbs.

The rest of PFL 4 fight card suffered several changes. Former UFC 155-pound champion Anthony Pettis was reportedly forced to withdraw from his main-event bout against fellow-lightweight Alex Martinez due to illness.

“Four fighters who were scheduled to fight tomorrow will now compete at PFL 6 on Friday June 25. Anthony Pettis will square off with Raush Manfio in a lightweight showdown while Lance Palmer and Movlid Khaybulaev will duel in the featherweight division,” reads the announcement sent out by the promotion.

The current PFL 4 fight card and weigh-in results can be found below.

Fight fans can watch PFL 4: Shields vs Elkin live stream on ESPN+ in the US, and on ESPN on Kayo in Australia. The main card start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT and 12 pm AEST.

PFL 4: Shields vs Elkin weigh-in results

Main Card

Claressa Shields (154.8 lbs.) vs. Brittney Elkin (155.4 lbs.)

Clay Collard (155.8 lbs.) vs Joilton Lutterbach (159.4lbs.)

Bubba Jenkins (145.6 lbs.) vs. Bobby Moffett (146 lbs.)

Brendan Loughnane (146 lbs.) vs. Tyler Diamond (145.6 lbs.)

Preliminary Card

Natan Schulte (156 lbs.) vs. Alex Martinez (156 lbs.)

Marcin Held (155.6 lbs.) vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier (155.4 lbs.)

Akhmed Aliev (155.6 lbs.) vs. Loik Radzhabov (156lbs.)

Sheymon Moraes (146 lbs.) vs. Jesse Stirn (146.8 lbs.)

Chris Wade (146 lbs.) vs Arman Ospanov (144.8 lbs.)