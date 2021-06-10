Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Boxing

Full Fight Video: Shakur Stevenson KO’s Felix Caraballo

Shakur Stevenson goes up against Jeremiah Nakathila for a vacant WBO interim junior lightweight title at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, June 12, which makes it Sunday, June 13 in the UK and Australia. Ahead of the event check out the full fight video up top, going back a year ago, when the 2016 Rio Olympics silver medalist dropped Felix Caraballo with big left shot to the body in Round 6.

Boxing fans can watch Shakur Stevenson vs Jeremiah Nakathila live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, and on ESPN on Kayo in Australia, with the main card starting at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT and 12 pm AEST.

The full fight card can be found here.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

BoxingLatest NewsVideo

