Gallen vs Huni tickets for pay-per-view on sale now

Boxing match Paul Gallen vs Justis Huni headlines a night of action live on pay-per-view from Sydney Convention and Exhibition Centre on Wednesday, June 16. The ten-round bout features former NRL-star turned pro boxer going up against the 2019 World Championships bronze medalist and Australian heavyweight champion. PPV tickets are now on sale, and can be purchased through Kayo Sports.

Advertisements

Paul Gallen enters the ring unbeaten with the record of 11 wins, 5 knockouts and 1 draw. In his previous outing this past April he dominated and stopped Lucas Browne in the first-round. Last December he secured a unanimous decision against K-1 kickboxing and UFC legend Mark Hunt.

Undefeated as a pro boxer Justis Huni brings to the table 4 wins with 3 knockouts. Battling out last month back at ICC Sydney, he scored a unanimous decision against Christian Ndzie Tsoye to retain his belt. In April he TKO’d Jack Maris in Round 1.

Gallen and Huni battle it out for a vacant IBF Pan Pacific heavyweight title. In addition, Huni’s Australian heavyweight title is on the line.

Paul Gallen vs Justis Huni live stream

Boxing fans can watch Paul Gallen vs Justis Huni live stream on Kayo. The fight date is Wednesday, June 16. The start time is 7 pm AEST. PPV tickets price is $59.95.

Gallen vs Huni undercard

The Gallen vs Huni undercard features Issac Hardman up against Emmanuel Carlos in a contest with the IBF Pan Pacific, WBO Oriental and Australian middleweight titles at stake. Sam Goodman faces Nort Beauchamp for a vacant Australian National Boxing Federation Australasian featherweight belt. Andrei Mikhailovich squares off against Alex Hanan at super welterweight.

The announced to date list of matchups looks as the following:

Paul Gallen vs. Justis Huni, 10 rounds, heavyweight – for IBF Pan Pacific heavyweight title, Australian heavyweight title

Issac Hardman vs. Emmanuel Carlos, 10 rounds, middleweight – for IBF Pan Pacific middleweight title, WBO Oriental middleweight title, Australian middleweight title

Sam Goodman vs. Nort Beauchamp, 8 rounds, featherweight – for Australian National Boxing Federation Australasian featherweight title

Andrei Mikhailovich vs. Alex Hanan, 8 rounds, super welterweight