Watch Ritson vs Ponce press conference live stream video

Lewis Ritson and Jeremias Ponce square off in the final eliminator for IBF super lightweight title at Vertu Motors Arena in Newcastle, UK on Saturday, June 12. Boxing fans can watch the fight live on Sky Sports in the UK and live stream on DAZN in the US, Australia and other countries.

The pre-fight press conference, featuring the main event fighters and undercard competitors, is scheduled for today (June 10). The live stream is available up top, starting at 1 pm BST in the UK, which makes it 8 am ET / 5 am PT in the US and 10 pm AEST in Australia.

