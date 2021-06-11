Bellator 260 weigh-in results: Lima vs Amosov official

Welterweight champion Douglas Lima, top-ranked contender Yaroslav Amosov, and the rest of fighters featured on the Bellator 260 fight, card stepped on the scales to make it official. MMA event airs live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday, June 11, which makes it Saturday, June 12 in the UK and Australia. Tickets on sale through Vivid Seats.

Three-time and defending 170-pound champion Douglas Lima weighed-in at 169.75. Challenger Yaroslav Amosov showed 170. The championship main event is scheduled for five rounds.

Paul Daley and Jason Jackson both were 175 for their catchweight bout, that serves as the co-main event. Featherweights Aaron Pico and Aiden Lee showed 145.75 and 145, respectively, and welterweight Demarques Jackson was 170, while his opponent Mark Lemminger came in at 170.5. The full Bellator 260 fight card and weigh-in results can be found below.

MMA fans can watch Bellator 260: Lima vs Amosov live on Showtime, starting at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The preliminary card live stream is available on YouTube, beginning at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

Bellator 260 fight card

Douglas Lima (169.75) vs. Yaroslav Amosov (170)

Paul Daley (175) vs. Jason Jackson (175)

Aaron Pico (145.75) vs. Aiden Lee (145)

Demarques Jackson (170) vs. Mark Lemminger (170.5)

Preliminary Card

Kyle Crutchmer (170.75) vs. Levan Chokheli (170)

Tywan Claxton (146) vs. Justin Gonzales (145)

Nick Newell (156) vs. Bobby King (156)

Lucas Brennan (146.5) vs. Matthew Skibicki (146)

Amanda Bell (145) vs. Marina Mokhnatkina (145.5)

Alex Polizzi (205) vs. Gustavo Trujillo (205.25)